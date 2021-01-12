हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Turkey

Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar sentenced to 1,075 years for sex abuse, offenses; check details

Adnan Oktar was convicted of 10 separate charges, including leading a criminal gang, engaging in political and military espionage, sexual abuse of minors, rape and blackmail.

Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar sentenced to 1,075 years for sex abuse, offenses; check details
Photo: Twitter/@politblogme

Istanbul: A Turkish court has sentenced Adnan Oktar, a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.

Adnan Oktar was handed down a total of 1,075 years in prison.

Adnan Oktar who was known for holding theological discussions surrounded by glamorous women on his private television channel was convicted of 10 separate charges, including leading a criminal gang, engaging in political and military espionage, sexual abuse of minors, rape, blackmail and causing torment, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The charges also included aiding the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Thirteen of Oktar's associates were also given lengthy sentences on similar charges, Anadolu reported.

The 64-year-old, who has denied the accusations, is expected to appeal the verdict. He has maintained that he was the victim of a plot.

Oktar was arrested in 2018 along with dozens of his followers in police raids on his properties in Istanbul and other cities as part of an investigation into his group.

The arrests came after Turkeys media watchdog imposed fines on Oktars TV channel and suspended broadcasts of his shows where he was surrounded by women who had undergone cosmetic surgery and were known as 'kittens'.

The televangelist who uses the pen name Harun Yahya is also known for a series of books he has authored promoting creationism against Darwins theory of evolution.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TurkeyTelevangelist
Next
Story

China prevents India from heading UNSC Sanctions committee that lists international terrorists
  • 1,04,79,179Confirmed
  • 1,51,327Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M38S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Jan 12, 2021