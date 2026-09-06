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TV fame to death penalty: Famous Egyptian crime show host sentenced to death in massive syndicate bust

Sara Khalifa, host of the crime show 'Mission Impossible', has been sentenced to death in Egypt after police seized over 750kg of narcotics and illegal weapons.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
TV fame to death penalty: Famous Egyptian crime show host sentenced to death in massive syndicate bust
Image Credit: (Photos: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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