Tweet Gone, But Grand Mufti Stands By His Claim: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Waived, Victim’s Family Nod Awaited

Thiruvananthapuram: Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar, a Sunni grand mufti from Kerala, has stood by his claim that Yemeni authorities have agreed to waive the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse convicted of murdering a Yemeni national in 2017. Made through a now-missing post on social media, the assertion has stirred cautious optimism as well as skepticism across diplomatic and public circles.

Kanthapuram had shared the development in a tweet on Monday evening, claiming that following intense negotiations with Yemeni religious leaders and intermediaries, Nimisha’s execution had been officially called off. The post was later deleted, but not by him, according to those close to the cleric. They say it disappeared after ANI itself took down its original report.

Religious Channels Over Diplomatic Ones

Kanthapuram’s claim hinges on the influence of Yemen’s religious clergy. According to his office, a delegation of Islamic scholars aligned with the powerful Hadhramaut-based cleric Habib Umar bin Hafiz played a key role in lobbying Houthi-led authorities in Northern Yemen. The message conveyed was one of mercy, allowing the possibility of diyya (blood money) or life imprisonment, rather than execution.

He said in his statement, “The Yemeni authorities have accepted our intervention in the matter. This is a great humanitarian step. The final decision now rests with the family of the deceased.”

Though there is no official confirmation yet from Sanaa, the cleric’s followers in Kerala and parts of the Gulf have shared the statement widely, hoping it signals a turning point in a high-stakes case that has gripped Malayali and human rights circles for years.

Execution Was Due July 16

Nimisha Priya, a trained nurse from Palakkad, Kerala, was sentenced to death for the murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. The killing took place in 2017 after a protracted period of alleged abuse, passport confiscation and reported threats.

Nimisha claimed she acted in desperation, trying to escape back to India with her daughter.

Earlier this month, her execution, which was scheduled for July 16, was postponed. Indian officials had attributed the delay to behind-the-scenes diplomatic intervention, particularly through humanitarian and consular channels.

However, Kanthapuram’s camp insists that religious diplomacy may have played a greater role. His emissaries have reportedly been in direct contact with spiritual leaders in Yemen who, in turn, liaised with political actors in the Houthi-controlled capital.

A Yemeni Confirmation, Of Sorts

Adding weight to Kanthapuram’s claim was a Facebook post by Sarhan Shamsan Al Wiswabi, a Yemeni rights activist and spokesperson for Talal’s family. In his post, Al Wiswabi acknowledged that religious leaders had “succeeded in freezing the execution order” and that a “legal shift toward alternative punishment, life sentence or pardon, was underway”.

However, he reiterated that any clemency or sentence reduction ultimately depends on the will of the victim’s family. Under Yemen’s Sharia-based legal system, the family of the deceased has the right to reject or accept diyya.

What Happens Next?

The next step is likely a series of delicate negotiations with the Mahdi family. If they agree to accept diyya, Nimisha could either be spared execution and released after compensation or her sentence could be reduced to life imprisonment.

Reports from Yemen suggest that tribal elders and religious authorities are still involved in trying to persuade the family to accept clemency. There has been no comment so far from official Yemeni legal authorities, nor from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Back in Kerala, a Divided Response

While Kanthapuram’s statement has been welcomed by supporters of the ‘Save Nimisha Priya’ campaign, public reaction across Kerala remains sharply divided. On one hand are those who see her as a victim of exploitation and injustice, caught in a brutal system. On the other, particularly in online forums, many argue that justice must also consider the victim’s family and that mercy should not override murder.

Some social media users from Kerala even left messages on Arabic posts asking the Mahdi family not to accept diyya, urging them to “stand firm”.

No Retraction, Says Cleric’s Office

Addressing questions about the deleted tweet, Kanthapuram’s aides clarified that there was no change in his position.

“The tweet disappeared because the original ANI post was deleted. But Kanthapuram Musliyar stands by his words. The execution has been halted. The sentence has been waived. What remains is the family’s decision,” a senior aide told reporters.

Awaiting Official Word

Despite the hopeful tone of Kanthapuram’s message, the Indian government has not issued any official confirmation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on the cleric’s claim but reiterated that India continues to pursue “all appropriate diplomatic avenues” for the safe return of its citizens.

Whether the waiver claim holds and whether it translates into clemency for Nimisha now rests on two uncertain fronts – the silent bureaucracy of Houthi-controlled Yemen and the heart of one grieving family.