Twelve drones, one AWACS, multiple tankers: Iran is not just fighting back, it is dismantling America's air power | Analysis

A month into the war, Iran has made its intentions clear. It is not simply firing back. It is picking apart the machinery that makes American air power work. On Friday, Iranian missiles and drones struck the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, roughly 96 kilometres southeast of Riyadh, damaging multiple KC-135 tanker aircraft that refuel American jets mid-flight, and hitting an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, one of the most sophisticated airborne surveillance systems in the United States military. At least 15 American soldiers were wounded, five of them seriously, according to the reports. Neither the US military nor Saudi Arabia has publicly commented on the incident.

If the full picture of what Iran struck on Friday is confirmed, it represents one of the most significant single blows to American military capability since the war began on 28 February.

What was hit and why it matters

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The E-3 Sentry, known as AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System), is not a fighter jet or a bomber. It does not fire weapons. What it does is arguably more important: it sees everything.

Built on a modified Boeing 707 airframe and fitted with a rotating radar dome, the E-3 can track drones, missiles and aircraft from more than 375 kilometres away. It provides continuous situational awareness of the battle space, identifying friendly, neutral and hostile activity across all altitudes and in all weather conditions. Introduced into US service in 1977, it can fly for eight continuous hours without refuelling, with the option to extend that further by refuelling mid-air.

The United States has a fleet of 16 E-3 aircraft. Six have been deployed to bases in Europe and the Middle East since the war began. Losing even one creates a meaningful gap.

As retired US Air Force Colonel John Venable told the Wall Street Journal, the attack hurts the US' ability to see what is happening in the Gulf and maintain situational awareness. Former US military officials described targeting the E-3G as simply a big deal.

The KC-135 tankers hit alongside it are equally vital. Without aircraft that can refuel jets in flight, the range and endurance of the entire US air campaign is curtailed. Iranian spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said on Saturday that one refuelling aircraft had been destroyed outright, with three others damaged and put out of service. Satellite images published by Iran's Press TV appeared to show the destruction at the airbase following the strikes.

If accurate, this was also the second attack on Prince Sultan in a week. A strike on 13 March reportedly damaged five KC-135 aircraft, according to a US official cited by the Wall Street Journal, though that report has not been independently verified.

A month of attrition

Friday's strike did not come out of nowhere. Over the past 30 days, Iran has mounted a sustained campaign against American military assets across the Gulf, in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. The Al Udeid base in Qatar, one of the largest American military installations in the region, has also come under attack.

The toll, as reported, is considerable. Radar systems have been damaged. A Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, THAAD, missile defence system has been hit. Twelve MQ-9 Reaper drones, used for intelligence gathering and precision strikes against high-value targets, have been lost since the war began.

On 19 March, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had targeted a US F-35 stealth fighter, releasing military footage it said showed the aircraft being struck by Iranian air defences. US officials have not confirmed the claim. Three days later, on 22 March, Iran said it had intercepted an F-15 fighter jet over its southern coast near Hormuz Island. Washington denied it, stating that US forces had flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury without losing a fighter to Iranian fire.

What is beyond dispute is what happened on 1 March, when three US F-15E Strike Eagle jets were shot down in a friendly fire incident involving a Kuwaiti F/A-18. All six crew members ejected safely and were recovered.

The human cost

Since the war began, at least 13 American service members have been killed in combat operations and roughly 200 wounded. In Iran, local health authorities report at least 1,900 people killed and more than 18,000 injured.

Iran's strategy

What emerges from a month of Iranian strikes is not a random pattern of retaliation but something more deliberate. Tehran has focused consistently on weakening American airpower, targeting the surveillance aircraft that provide battlefield awareness, the tankers that extend range and endurance, and the drone fleet that gathers intelligence. Alongside this, it has deployed proxy networks, drone swarms, missile saturation and cyber operations in a textbook campaign of asymmetric warfare.

It has also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil and gas normally passes. Oil prices have risen above $100 per barrel, a jump of roughly 40 per cent from before the war began.

The picture that is forming, one month in, is of an Iran that is absorbing punishment while methodically eroding the tools America needs to deliver it. Whether that strategy can hold against the full weight of US air power remains to be seen. But Friday's strikes suggest Tehran has not yet run out of ideas, or targets.

(With agencies' input)