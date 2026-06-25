/Twin earthquakes wreak havoc in Venezuela: PM Modi offers India's assistance; Trump pledges US aid

Venezuela earthquake update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed sorrow over the devastation caused by two back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela. The powerful quakes jolted the same area near the capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening, reportedly causing buildings to collapse.
PM Modi, in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), also extended condolences to the bereaved families.
"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela," PM Modi said.
"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.
Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2026
On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy…
Venezuela was hit by two massive earthquakes, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It is estimating the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.
According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT.
It was followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, about 293 km (182 miles) west of the capital.
According to CNN, emergency response teams have been deployed to search for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and damaged structures.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) offered immediate American assistance to Venezuela after the two massive earthquakes struck the country.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!"
This comes as Venezuelan authorities have released few details about casualties more than five hours after the twin earthquakes struck.
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a 'state of emergency' after the country was struck by back-to-back powerful earthquakes.
In a televised address on Wednesday (local time), Rodriguez confirmed that lives had been lost in the disaster, saying she extended her condolences to those who have "sadly suffered the loss of a family member." She did not specify the number of deaths.
(with agencies' inputs)
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