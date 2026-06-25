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Twin earthquakes wreak havoc in Venezuela: PM Modi offers India's assistance; Trump pledges US aid

Venezuela earthquake update: Venezuela was hit by two massive earthquakes that led to widespread destruction, and it is reportedly estimated that the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Twin earthquakes wreak havoc in Venezuela: PM Modi offers India's assistance; Trump pledges US aid
Image Credit: Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a &#039;state of emergency&#039; after the country was struck by back-to-back two powerful earthquakes. (Image Credit: IANS)Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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