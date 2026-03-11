Two ‘Doomsday fish’ wash up on Mexico beach, viral video sparks fears | Explained

A rare and mysterious sea creature, oarfish, popularly known as the “doomsday fish,” has once again captured the internet’s attention after two of them were reportedly spotted on a beach in Mexico. A video of the unusual sighting has gone viral on social media. It has sparked curiosity and even fear among netizens.

In the viral video first posted by Monica Pittenger on the social media platform Instagram, the fishes can be seen on the beach. The clip was posted in collaboration with the account "We Love Animals."

In the latest incident, two oarfish were reportedly found washed up along a beach in Mexico. The footage showed the long fish lying near the shoreline while bystanders gathered around to observe the rare creatures.

In the video, Monica said, "It was flashing, and it was really bright." She also added, "My sister, she cannot stand anything in pain." The woman in the video then started helping the fish back to reach the sea.

Watch 'doomsday fish' viral video here:

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

What is a 'doomsday fish'?

The fish in the video is an oarfish, a deep-sea species that rarely appears near the surface and is known for its long, ribbon-like body and silvery scales.

The oarfish can reportedly grow to more than 30 feet in length and typically lives at depths of the ocean.

Netizens' reaction to the viral video

The video quickly spread across platforms, prompting a wave of reactions ranging from fascination to concern.

"Beautiful story, but also knowing that two 'doomsday fish' showed up right about now is not necessarily comforting," a comment read.

"The look like water dragons. Your sister will have many blessings. Don’t believe what the superstitious people said. These are animals that need your help. Your sister rocks," another individual commented under the video on Instagram.

Why is it called 'doomsday fish'?

The nickname "doomsday fish" stems from a belief that the species appears before major natural disasters. However, according to media reports, scientists say that there is no evidence for this.