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Two mass shootings in South Africa leave 27 ded; gunmen on the run

Two mass shootings near Johannesburg and Cape Town killed 27 people and injured 26 others within hours, prompting a police hunt for the gunmen amid ongoing concerns over violent crime and illegal firearms in South Africa.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Two mass shootings in South Africa leave 27 ded; gunmen on the run
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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