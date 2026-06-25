/Two massive back-to-back earthquakes jolt Venezuela; damage reported in Capital

Venezuela earthquake update: Venezuela was hit by two back-to-back earthquakes within the span of a single minute on Wednesday, reportedly causing buildings to collapse in the capital city of Caracas.
The quakes also raised concerns over possible casualties and widespread destruction. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 7.1, followed just one minute later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor. Both hit near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 km west of Caracas, according to IANS, Xinhua news agency reported.
Notably, the earthquakes were shallow at a depth of 10 km, which could intensify their destructive impact. Meanwhile, the USGS warned that high casualties and extensive damage are likely after the two quakes.
An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck northeastern Japan, shaking a wide area across the country's northeast and briefly disrupting transport services.
However, according to local media reports, authorities noted that there was no tsunami threat.
Rail services were also affected in the aftermath of the earthquake. East Japan Railway Company (JR East) temporarily suspended Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train operations between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations as a precautionary measure while safety inspections were conducted.
The quake struck off the Pacific coast of Iwate Prefecture at around 7:30 am (local time) and occurred at a depth of 50 kilometres, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency reported that the tremor registered an upper 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hashikami and a lower 6 in Hachinohe, both located in Aomori Prefecture. It also recorded upper 5 shaking in Sannohe in Aomori Prefecture and in Morioka and several other areas of Iwate Prefecture.
Furthermore, Kyodo News reports that strong tremors were felt across Miyagi, Hokkaido, Akita, Yamagata, and Fukushima prefectures, and were also felt in Tokyo and neighbouring regions.
Explaining the severity of the shaking, the weather agency said that an intensity of upper 6 means it becomes nearly impossible for people to remain standing or move around without crawling.
It added that most unsecured furniture is likely to shift, while many objects can topple over due to the force of the quake.
(with IANS inputs)
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