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Two massive back-to-back earthquakes jolt Venezuela; damage reported in Capital

Venezuela earthquake update: The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 7.1, followed just one minute later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor. Notably, the earthquakes were shallow at a depth of 10 km, which could intensify their destructive impact. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:04 AM IST
Two massive back-to-back earthquakes jolt Venezuela; damage reported in Capital
Image Credit: Venezuela was hit by two powerful earthquakes within the span of a minute (Photo Credit: Representational Image/ IANS)Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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