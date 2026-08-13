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Two soldiers killed after US military's Apache helicopter slams into Central Texas field, catches fire

The Army said the deceased service members have been transported to Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood for further review.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Two soldiers killed after US military's Apache helicopter slams into Central Texas field, catches fire
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Two soldiers killed after US military's Apache helicopter slams into Central Texas field, catches fire
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