Two Suspects Arrested Over Daring $102 Million Paris' Louvre Jewel Heist

French police reportedly arrested two men on Saturday evening in connection with the high-profile Louvre jewel heist, and both are currently being questioned by investigators.

According to a Paris prosecutor, quoted by the Associated Press, several individuals have been detained over the theft of royal jewels from the museum, though their identities have not yet been disclosed.

As reported by Le Parisien, one suspect was apprehended around 10 p.m. at Charles de Gaulle Airport while allegedly attempting to flee the country. The second was arrested later that night in Seine-Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris.

Both men, believed to be in their thirties, are suspected of belonging to a four-person gang behind the daring robbery, during which jewels valued at around $102 million were stolen in just seven minutes.

Authorities said the perpetrators used a stolen removals lorry fitted with an extendable ladder to access a first-floor gallery. Using a basket lift, they scaled the Seine-facing façade, forced open a window, smashed two display cases, and sped away on motorbikes before security could intervene.

During their rapid escape, the thieves dropped a diamond- and emerald-encrusted crown but managed to make off with eight other pieces, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace once gifted by Napoleon Bonaparte to Empress Marie-Louise.

Although alarms were triggered and guards rushed to the scene, the robbers had already disappeared.

The theft has captivated global audiences for its extraordinary precision and cinematic flair, with many observers comparing it to the plot of a Hollywood heist film.