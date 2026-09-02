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Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collide off Istanbul; 10 crew members unreachable

Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara, with contact lost with one ship and its 10 crew members as a search and rescue operation continued.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collide off Istanbul; 10 crew members unreachable
Image Credit: X/@cgtnturk

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Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collide off Istanbul; 10 crew members unreachable
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