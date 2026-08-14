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Two UAE-flagged tankers attacked while transiting Strait of Hormuz: Report

In a statement posted on social media, the ministry said the attacks were a “flagrant violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which underlines the importance of freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial vessels or attempts to obstruct international maritime routes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
Two UAE-flagged tankers attacked while transiting Strait of Hormuz: Report
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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