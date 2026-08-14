/Two UAE-flagged tankers attacked while transiting Strait of Hormuz: Report

Two vessels belonging to the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, UAE authorities and local media reported early Friday. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned what it described as Iranian attacks and called on Tehran to halt such actions immediately.
In a statement posted on social media, the ministry said the attacks were a “flagrant violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which underlines the importance of freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial vessels or attempts to obstruct international maritime routes.
The ministry said targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a means of “economic coercion or blackmail” amounted to acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. It warned that such actions posed a direct threat to regional stability, the people of the region and global energy security.
“The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security...” the ministry said.
ADNOC confirmed that there were no reported injuries and that the situation had been brought under control, Xinhua reported, citing the official Emirates News Agency.
In its statement, ADNOC stressed the need to protect the safety and well-being of seafarers while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.
No further details were immediately available about the vessels involved, including the extent of any damage caused in the attacks.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key global shipping route through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes, making any disruption in the waterway a major concern for international energy markets.
ADNOC is one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers and plays a central role in driving the UAE’s economy.
(With IANS inputs)
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