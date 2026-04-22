Two vessels seized by IRGC, being taken to Iran amid escalating US standoff

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz took a sharp turn on Wednesday as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized two vessels and began escorting them towards Iranian waters, a move that signals a significant escalation in what has become an increasingly volatile standoff between Tehran and Washington. According to the state media reports, Iran's state television confirmed that both ships, the container vessel MSC Francesca and the cargo ship Epaminodes, are now in the custody of the IRGC Navy. The seizures follow the United States' boarding of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on Sunday, just as ceasefire talks between the two sides were due to commence in Islamabad.

Shots fired without warning

The sequence of events began early on Wednesday morning. According to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre, an Iranian gunboat opened fire on the MSC Francesca at around 7:55 AM in the Strait of Hormuz, without issuing any prior warning to the vessel. The ship sustained damage in the attack, though no crew members were injured and there was no environmental fallout from the incident.

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Shortly afterwards, a second vessel reported being fired upon and brought to a halt in the water. That ship, later identified as the Epaminodes, reported no damage.

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The IRGC Navy was unequivocal in its messaging, stating that "disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is considered a red line for Iran."

The immediate trigger for Wednesday's seizures was an American naval operation three days earlier. On Sunday, the US Navy boarded and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship it accused of attempting to evade a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, the first such interception since Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports the previous week. Tehran's joint military command wasted little time in condemning the move, calling it an act of piracy and a violation of ceasefire terms.

Wednesday's seizures now represent Iran's direct response, two ships for two vessels of its own, with the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil passes, now at the centre of a confrontation neither side appears ready to step back from.

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