Two Wounded In US Border Patrol Shooting In Portland

Two individuals sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds during a US Border Patrol targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the driver attempted to run over agents with the vehicle, prompting a defensive shot, after which the driver fled with the passenger. The passenger was identified as a Venezuelan national illegally living in the US, affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang (described variably as a prostitution ring or gang).

"At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and the target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene," DHS said in a post on X.

ICE Shooting In South Minneapolis

The incident occurred a day after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman during a federal immigration operation in South Minneapolis.

The shooting took place on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. (local time) near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The woman was later identified as Renee Nicole Good. Minneapolis police said she was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident ignited a political dispute over the Trump administration's enforcement tactics.

After watching a video of the incident, Trump defended the agent in a post, calling it "a horrible thing to watch." He said the woman "violently, intentionally, and viciously" rammed an ICE officer, who "seems to have shot her in self-defense."

Minnesota officials disagreed. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he had seen the shooting video and rejected the self-defense claim.

These events come as the Department of Homeland Security says ICE is conducting its "largest ever" immigration enforcement operation, leading to increased confrontations between federal agents, local authorities, and protesters in several US cities.