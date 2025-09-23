A press conference held by President Donald Trump has set off a hot national debate about the safety of Tylenol, with Trump saying the over-the-counter painkiller may be associated with a higher risk of autism if used during pregnancy. His comments have set off a social media maelstrom that has compelled medical professionals to respond to the public's anxiety about one of the country's most popular medications.

Understanding Tylenol: A Pain Reliever and Fever Reducer

Tylenol, containing acetaminophen (paracetamol in other countries) as its active component, is a common household name in America. Over-the-counter, it's the first to reach for in cases of headaches, muscle pains, and fevers in adults as well as children.

Unlike other widely used pain relievers like ibuprofen or aspirin, Tylenol is not an NSAID. It accomplishes this by changing the body's perception of pain and temperature without diminishing the inflammation, thus providing a safer choice for those with stomach ulcers or aspirin therapy.

Trump's Controversial Comments

Trump, during his press conference, said, "Taking Tylenol is not good. I will say it, it is not good. If taken when you are pregnant, it can result in the development of autism." Doctors and medical societies were surprised with the comments. Medical professionals were quick to state that acetaminophen is still the safest option available to use in order to cure pain and fever during pregnancy, as long as it's taken in appropriate dosages. Trump also cited the approval of Leucovorin, an autism treatment drug, to the mix of complexity in his statements.

A History Of Controversy And Scientific Debate

Tylenol was originally launched in 1955 by McNeil Laboratories and was subsequently purchased by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in 1959. Today it's produced by Kenvue, a spinoff of J&J. The company has been involved in controversy in the past, most notably a recall of more than 136 million bottles of liquid children's Tylenol and other products in 2010 due to manufacturing problems.

The scientific literature regarding whether Tylenol is associated with autism is mixed and inconclusive. Although some observational studies have hinted at a possible link, one larger 2024 study of 2.5 million Swedish siblings discovered no heightened risk of autism among children whose mothers took acetaminophen during pregnancy. The majority of medical professionals concur that the present evidence does not provide a direct causal connection and that the medication is still the safest available for pregnant women when taken according to instructions.

