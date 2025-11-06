Typhoon Kalmaegi: Philippines Declares State Of Emergency As Death Toll Reaches At Least 241

After massive destruction caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday declared a state of emergency. It had left at least 241 people dead or missing in the country’s central regions. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the Philippines this year.

Officials said at least 114 people were confirmed dead, most of them due to drowning in flash floods, while 127 others are still missing, many from the worst-hit Cebu province.

The powerful typhoon affected nearly two million people and forced more than 5.6 lakh residents to flee their homes. Around 4.5 lakh people are now taking shelter in evacuation centres.