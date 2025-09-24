Typhoon Ragasa: 14 Dead, 124 Missing In Taiwan’s Hualien After Barrier Lake Overflows
At least 14 people have died and more than 120 are missing in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County after a decades-old barrier lake overflowed, sending a torrent of water into Guangfu township amid Super Typhoon Ragasa.
