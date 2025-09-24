Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963822https://zeenews.india.com/world/typhoon-ragasa-14-dead-124-missing-in-taiwan-s-hualien-after-barrier-lake-overflows-2963822.html
NewsWorld
TAIWAN

Typhoon Ragasa: 14 Dead, 124 Missing In Taiwan’s Hualien After Barrier Lake Overflows

At least 14 people have died and more than 120 are missing in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County after a decades-old barrier lake overflowed, sending a torrent of water into Guangfu township amid Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Typhoon Ragasa: 14 Dead, 124 Missing In Taiwan’s Hualien After Barrier Lake OverflowsRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

At least 14 people have died and more than 120 are missing in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County after a decades-old barrier lake overflowed, sending a torrent of water into Guangfu township amid Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh