Typhoon Ragasa: 14 Dead, 124 Missing In Taiwan’s Hualien After Barrier Lake Overflows

At least 14 people have died and more than 120 are missing in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County after a decades-old barrier lake overflowed, sending a torrent of water into Guangfu township amid Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 09:54 AM IST | Source: Bureau