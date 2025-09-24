Typhoon Ragasa Hits Hong Kong Hotel, Giant Waves Smash Through Glass Doors

A shocking video being circulated online shows the moment when giant waves broke through the glass doors of a seaside hotel in Hong Kong during Super Typhoon Ragasa. The hotel, Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen, was hit hard by strong winds and heavy rain as the storm swept across the city.

In the viral video, seawater rushed into the hotel’s lobby, knocking a man off his feet while staff and guests screamed and ran to escape. The water quickly rose to knee level, which flooded the floor and forced people to move to safety. In the video, hotel workers can be heard shouting at everyone to leave immediately. The clip has stunned viewers online, with many calling it one of the scariest moments of Typhoon Ragasa.

Hotel staff quickly responded after the water rushed in. The hotel later confirmed that nobody was seriously hurt. In a statement, they said, “We have deployed extra resources and are doing everything possible to reduce the typhoon’s impact and keep our guests safe.”

Witnesses said guests were moved to higher floors while workers tried to clear the water and protect damaged areas. Across Hong Kong, emergency measures are put in place as officials have warned people about strong winds and heavy rain.

Rising Death Toll

In Taiwan, authorities reported that Typhoon Ragasa has already killed 14 people and injured 18. Around 100 others are still trapped and waiting for rescue. In southern China, schools, businesses, and transport services have been shut down as a safety measure.

Destruction and Injuries

By 9 am, reports of 350 fallen trees came across Hong Kong. The Hospital Authority confirmed that 56 people were injured during the storm and were treated at emergency departments. The Home Affairs Department opened 50 temporary shelters in different districts, where nearly 800 residents took shelter.

The Hong Kong Observatory warned that despite Typhoon Ragasa weakening, rough seas, flooding, and strong winds would continue to pose risks. Residents are urged to stay indoors and be away from exposed windows and doors.