UAE calls for help; Israel responds with Iron Dome- Reports

Israel has reportedly sent its Iron Dome defence system to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early during Iran’s attack on Gulf countries. Apart from Iron Dome, Jerusalem also sent troops to the UAE during its call for help.

Citing two Israeli officials and one U.S official, Axios reported that Israel deployed an Iron Dome air defence system to the United Arab Emirates along with Israeli troops to operate it in the early stages of the war with Iran.

With this development, the Military, security, and intelligence cooperation between Israel and the UAE has reached unprecedented levels during the conflict. The deployment of the Iron Dome system, which had not been previously disclosed, marks a significant new chapter in the growing partnership between the two countries, as per Axios.

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The report further noted that the UAE sought support from its allies during Iran's unprovoked attacks on the country's infrastructure during the war with the US and Israel. While most of the projectiles were intercepted, some managed to strike civilian and military targets, prompting Abu Dhabi to seek help.

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Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s call to Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to deploy an Iron Dome battery complete with interceptors and several dozen IDF personnel to the United Arab Emirates, following a direct call with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed, Israeli officials told Axios.

The deployment proved highly beneficial for Abu Dhabi, which had become a primary target of Iranian attacks.

According to another Israeli official, the UAE successfully intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles using the Israeli-supplied Iron Dome system.

Iran launched approximately 550 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with more than 2,200 drones, against the UAE, according to Abu Dhabi’s defence ministry.

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A new chapter in UAE-Israel relations

The Axios report also noted that the deployment of the Iron Dome system during the crisis has significantly deepened military ties between the UAE and Israel.

This marked the first time Israel has ever sent an Iron Dome battery to a foreign country, a senior Israeli official told Axios.

The UAE thus became the only country besides the United States and Israel to have operated the system. Officials from both nations have highlighted the close coordination and cooperation between the UAE and Israel throughout the war with Iran.

An Emirati official told Axios that the UAE would "not going to forget" Israel's assistance during the critical moment of the conflict.

Another Emirati official also praised the support provided by other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Australia, in defending Abu Dhabi against Iran’s sustained attacks.

“It was a real eye-opening moment. To see who our real friends are,” the official said, as per the Axios report.

Meanwhile, another report by The Times of Israel claimed that the UAE isn’t the only country to request Israel’s vaunted missile defense systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have asked Israel to share its Iron Dome technology, but Jerusalem rebuffed those requests.

US President Donald Trump has pushed the development of a “Golden Dome” missile defense system, inspired by Iron Dome.

But while Iron Dome is land-based, Golden Dome aims to create a network of satellites to detect, track, and potentially intercept incoming missiles. The shield could deploy hundreds of satellites for missile detection and tracking.

















