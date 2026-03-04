UAE exposed to over 1000 attacks from Iran; US issues Level 3 alert for the country

The United Arab Emirate on Wednesday acknowledged that it has endured more than 1,000 attacks since the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran escalated to the wider regional conflict in Gulf.

In a fresh statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has underscored that it remains committed to defending its "legitimate right to self-defence" in response to the increase in Iranian attacks.

"The United Arab Emirates reaffirms that it has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks," the statement said, acknowledging that it has been subjected to over 1,000 attacks.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said its forces have been successfully repelling repeated Iranian attacks and reported that the country has already faced more than 1,000 such assaults since the conflict with the US and Iran began.

Attack on US consulate in Dubai

Amid rising tensions, Dubai reported a drone strike targeting the US consulate in the city. Authorities said the incident caused a “limited fire” on the premises, which was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported.

The attack in Dubai occurred just days after US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia faced similar incidents. In response, the US State Department announced the indefinite closure of its embassy in Kuwait City and suspended all consular services in Riyadh.

Dubai’s Global Village has announced it will stay closed on Wednesday, March 4, as a precautionary safety measure.

US issues Level 3 alert for UAE

The US State Department has issued a Level 3 alert for the UAE as Iranian drone attacks continue. The United Arab Emirates has been placed under a Level 3 security alert, which means American citizens should reconsider visiting the country amid ongoing Iranian drone attacks.

"We have increased Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to Level 3. Egypt remains at Level 2 reflecting that our overall assessment of the security situation there has not changed at this time," said the State Department.

The US government has urged its citizens in the UAE to leave the country immediately, maintaining a Level 3 alert for Gulf nations. According to the latest State Department guidance, Americans in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and other cities are advised to depart via land borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia if flights are unavailable.

For Indian nationals, the government has advised staying in contact with the embassy in Abu Dhabi, avoiding nonessential travel, and remaining vigilant.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi stressed that it is not involved in the conflict and has not allowed its land, territorial waters, or airspace to be used for any offensive action against Iran.