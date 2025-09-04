UAE Golden Visa Holder; Want To Switch Jobs? Here’s How You Can Do It Without Losing Your Residency

Dubai: Golden Visa holders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enjoy an uncommon level of freedom when it comes to changing jobs. The long-term, self-sponsored residency allows them to explore career opportunities without tying their life to a single employer.

However, a valid work permit is still required to legally start a new job. Understanding the documentation, legal provisions and steps involved is essential for anyone looking to make a career move while keeping their residency intact.

How Golden Visa Works With Employment

Introduced in 2019, the UAE’s Golden Visa programme targets investors, entrepreneurs and high-skilled professionals. Unlike standard residency visas, it is self-sponsored, meaning holders do not depend on an employer for their stay in the country.

However, employment still requires a valid work permit. Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, Article 7 and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, Article 6(1)(j) states, "Golden Visa holders permit is issued upon request by a registered establishment wishing to hire such an employee."

In practical terms, if a Golden Visa holder receives a job offer, the new employer must apply to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for a work permit. Only after approval can the individual legally join the company.

Probation Period Flexibility

Golden Visa holders enjoy exemptions from certain employment restrictions during probation periods. Article 11(3) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 states, "The Ministry may exempt some employees from not granting a work permit... if the employee is a Golden Visa holder."

This means holders can legally change jobs even while on probation without being subject to usual restrictions.

Steps For Switching Jobs

The process of changing jobs is administrative and straightforward:

1. Cancel Existing Work Permit: The old employer cancels the previous work permit while the residency visa remains unaffected.

2. Apply For New Work Permit: The new employer applies for a Golden Visa-specific work permit via Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). Relevant documents and a signed employment contract are submitted.

3. Start Working: After the new work permit is issued, the employee can begin legally working for the new company.

Required Documents

As per Administrative Resolution No. 38 of 2022, documents required include recent passport-sized photo (white background), valid passport copy (6 months minimum), Golden Visa copy, employment contract approved by the MoHRE and signed by both parties, attested academic certificates (varies by skill level) and professional licenses for regulated roles (doctors, nurses, teachers, advocates, fitness trainers).

Benefits For Employees, Employers

Employees benefit from uninterrupted residency, freedom to explore new opportunities and unaffected family visas. Employers benefit from faster onboarding, no sponsorship responsibilities and access to highly skilled professionals already residing in the UAE.

Challenges And Context

Delays in work permit cancellations, HR unawareness and documentation uncertainties can arise. Close coordination with the MoHRE or authorised service providers is advised.

Strategically, the Golden Visa programme strengthens the UAE’s global talent appeal by decoupling residency from employment and offering unparalleled career flexibility.

Who Benefits

Property investors, professionals in priority sectors, entrepreneurs, scientists, researchers and outstanding students all enjoy the freedom to switch jobs without losing their residency status.

FAQs

Do I need to cancel my Golden Visa when changing jobs?

No.

Can I start immediately after a new job offer?

Only after the MoHRE work permit approval.

Documents required?

Photo, passport, Golden Visa, contract, attested certificates and professional license if needed.

Can I change jobs during probation?

Yes.

Effect on family visas?

None.

The UAE’s Golden Visa system continues to redefine career mobility while securing long-term residency, positioning the country as one of the most flexible and attractive destinations for global talent.