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UAE halts trade and financial ties with Iran 'until further notice' after missile launch

UAE suspended trade and financial dealings with Iran, citing regional escalations after alleged missile launch towards its territory by Iran. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
UAE halts trade and financial ties with Iran 'until further notice' after missile launch
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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UAE halts trade and financial ties with Iran 'until further notice' after missile launch
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