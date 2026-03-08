UAE intercepts 1,342 UAVs, 221 ballistic missiles, 8 cruise missiles from Iran amid West Asia conflict

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles launched from Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict.

According to the Ministry, UAE air defences detected 17 ballistic missiles and destroyed 16 of them, while one fell into the sea. At the same time, 117 UAVs were identified, with 113 intercepted and four landing within the country’s territory.

Since the beginning of Iran’s retaliatory attacks, launched after the war erupted following a joint US-Israel operation that killed the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28, UAE air defence systems have detected a total of 238 ballistic missiles. Of these, 221 were intercepted, 15 fell into the sea, and two struck the country.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In addition, 1,422 Iranian UAVs have been detected, with 1,342 successfully intercepted and 80 impacting UAE territory. The air defence systems also detected eight cruise missiles, all of which were successfully destroyed.

The ministry further stated that the continuing strikes have resulted in four fatalities among Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationals, while 112 people have suffered moderate to minor injuries.

Those injured include nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, and Turkiye.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated its readiness to confront any threats, pledging a firm response to attempts to compromise national security. It stressed that all necessary measures are in place to safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, stability, and national interests.

This announcement comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the death of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran on February 28, which also claimed the lives of several senior Islamic Republic leaders.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting US military bases and Israeli assets across the region, including in multiple Arab countries. Meanwhile, Israel and the US continued their operations against Tehran, with Tel Aviv expanding the conflict into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups.

With the input from ANI...