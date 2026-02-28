UAE intercepts Iranian missiles; falling debris kills one in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Saturday that it had successfully intercepted several Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at the country, describing the incident as a “brazen attack” and a serious escalation.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems responded with the “highest efficiency”, neutralising multiple incoming missiles. Authorities added that debris from the intercepted projectiles fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi, causing material damage and killing one person of Asian nationality.

“The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a brazen attack with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the highest efficiency, successfully intercepting several of the missiles,” the statement read.

It confirmed that the relevant authorities dealt with debris in a residential district, resulting in “some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality”.

Security situation ‘under control’

The Defence Ministry said the security situation across the country remains under control, with all concerned agencies monitoring developments round the clock.

It strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act” and a “dangerous escalation” that threatens civilian safety and undermines regional stability. The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s “categorical rejection” of targeting civilian facilities, national institutions and infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi described the missile launch as a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty and international law. It stated that the UAE reserves the right to respond and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents.

“The Ministry affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats,” the statement added, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors is an absolute priority. It also urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

Trump announces US military action

The incident came as US President Donald Trump said American forces were conducting a “massive and ongoing” attack on Iran.

In a video message posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump declared: “The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation ... We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.”

The developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions across the region, with missile exchanges and military operations intensifying. Further details are awaited.

(With IANS inputs)