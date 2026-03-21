UAE intercepts major Iranian missile and drone attack amid escalating Gulf conflict

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Saturday said that the country's air defence systems have intercepted hundreds of aerial threats since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, including 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran.





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In a statement on X, the UAE Ministry of Defence stated that the air defences engaged three ballistic missiles and eight UAVs launched from Iran on March 21."The UAE air defence systems on 21th March 2026 engaged 3 ballistic missiles and 8 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 UAVs," the statement read.According to the statement, the attacks have resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians.Two members of the armed forces were killed while performing their national duty.Meanwhile, six civilian fatalities were reported involving foreign nationals, including individuals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Palestine.A total of 160 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe, with the injured including nationals from multiple countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, India, Egypt, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and several others."These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities. A total of 160 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia," the statement added.Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the Ministry of Defence stated that it remains fully prepared to counter any threats and will firmly respond to attempts aimed at undermining the country's sovereignty, security and stability.The development comes amid the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.