UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran, says UAE minister

The United Arab Emirates` agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.

UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran, says UAE minister

The United Arab Emirates` agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.

The UAE on Sunday said it had summoned Iran`s charge d`affaires in Abu Dhabi and given him a "strongly worded memo" in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the foreign ministry described as "unacceptable".

Speaking on Saturday, Rouhani said the UAE had made a "huge mistake" in reaching a agreement to normalise ties with Israel and called it a betrayal by the Gulf state.

The US-sponsored deal has been seen as firming up opposition to regional power Iran, which Gulf states, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.

"The UAE-Israeli peace treaty is a sovereign decision not directed at Iran. We say this and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions," Gargash said on Twitter.

The secretary general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned "threats" by Rouhani and other Iranian officials towards the UAE over the accord.

