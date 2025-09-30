UAE Launches Four New Visit Visa Categories, Revamps Entry Permit Rules – What You Must Know

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated its visa and residency framework, unveiling a set of new entry permits aimed at reshaping travel, work and living opportunities in the Gulf nation. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) confirmed that the reforms are designed not only to attract professionals and tourists but also to support humanitarian needs and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and newcomers.

The changes introduce four new specialised visit visas while also expanding residency options for vulnerable groups such as widows, divorcees and those affected by conflict. Officials emphasised that these reforms were shaped by extensive studies and feedback from both residents and international stakeholders.

Four New Visit Visa Categories

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

AI Specialist Visa: Designed to draw global tech talent, this visa can be issued for single or multiple entries, contingent on a letter of support from a host or sponsoring technology company.

Entertainment Visa: Aimed at leisure seekers, this short-term permit caters to foreigners temporarily visiting the UAE for recreational purposes.

Event Visa: Tailored for individuals attending exhibitions, conferences, seminars, cultural festivals, sports tournaments or educational activities.

Cruise Tourism Visa: A multiple-entry permit for tourists arriving on cruise ships or leisure boats, provided they have an approved itinerary and a licensed host company.

Expanded Residency Options

The UAE has also broadened pathways for residency to make its system more inclusive:

Humanitarian Residency Permit: Issued for one year (with extensions possible) to individuals from regions affected by wars, natural disasters or political unrest.

Residency for Widows and Divorcees: Foreigners who lose their spouse through death or divorce can now apply for residency within six months, provided certain conditions are met.

Visit Visa for Relatives and Friends: Residents can sponsor family members or friends up to the third degree, depending on income level and financial eligibility.

Business And Labour Visas Revamped

Business Exploration Visa: Available to entrepreneurs and professionals who can show financial solvency, ownership stakes in overseas firms or proof of professional practice.

Truck Drivers’ Visa: A practical reform enabling foreign lorry drivers to apply for single or multiple-entry permits, subject to sponsorship by a licensed freight company, financial guarantees and mandatory health insurance.

A Vision For Growth And Inclusivity

Officials highlighted that these reforms mark a crucial step in strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness. The blend of innovation-focussed permits, humanitarian options and labour-oriented visas reflects the country’s ambition to balance economic growth with social inclusivity.

“Applicants are encouraged to use official UAE portals or licensed immigration consultants to ensure compliance with eligibility criteria and application requirements,” the ICP advised.

With this sweeping reform, the UAE continues to position itself as a magnet for talent, a haven for families and a top destination for global tourism and commerce.