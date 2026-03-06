Regional crisis: UAE residents receive 'potential missile' alerts, Etihad resumes partial flight operations to India

Millions of residents across the United Arab Emirates received emergency alerts on their mobile phones on Friday, March 6, warning of "potential missile threats" as the regional crisis between Iran, the US, and Israel takes an ominous turn.

The emergency alert, sent by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) at around noon, directed residents to seek immediate shelter and stay away from glass surfaces. On Thursday, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the country had intercepted six ballistic missiles and over 125 drones in a massive wave of aerial attacks.

The alert: 'Seek immediate shelter'

The emergency alert, sent in both Arabic and English, was received on mobile phones across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and other parts of the UAE. The alert read:

"Due to the current situation and potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors, and open areas."

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority also directed residents to refrain from stopping their vehicles or exiting buildings to record the interceptions, as this would pose a severe safety risk.

A subsequent "all clear" message was dispatched shortly after 12:30 PM, although authorities remain on high alert.

Aerial defense: Hundreds of threats repelled

The UAE's multi-layered aerial defense systems have been working around the clock since the commencement of Operation Shield of Judah (Epic Fury) on February 28.

Thursday's toll: Authorities claimed to have repelled 131 drones and six missiles in a single day on Thursday.

Casualties & damage: Though the majority of the projectiles were deflected, minor damage has been reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and surrounding areas near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Public safety: The Ministry of Interior announced that the majority of the explosions reported by residents were, in fact, successful interceptions of aerial threats.

Dubai Police: Fight the 'infodemic'

The Dubai Police issued a statement on Friday, urging citizens to seek information only from official government channels. "The spreading of unreliable news may cause anxiety and lead to undermining the security and stability of society," the Dubai Police announced on social media. The UAE government announced, "The early warning system is a preemptive measure to ensure the highest levels of community preparedness."

Aviation: Etihad resumes limited service

Etihad Airways has reportedly resumed the limited service of flights as the airline plans to resume operations from March 6. This indicates the airline is slowly moving towards stability.

Network recovery: The airline plans to fly to at least 65 destinations from March 6 to March 19, including flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Passenger advisory: Travelers are advised in no uncertain terms to avoid the airport unless they have a confirmed booking and the airline has contacted them directly.

Emirates status: Emirates is slowly moving towards the resumption of limited service as the air corridors in the region are opening under the supervision of the military.

