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UAE official praises Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar after ‘terrorist act’

Anwar Gargash, adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, said Machchhar showed courage and responsibility while facing a situation that could have resulted in a major disaster.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
UAE official praises Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar after ‘terrorist act’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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