/UAE official praises Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar after ‘terrorist act’

“That's what it certainly looks like. This could have been very similar to 9/11. There is a detail that may have been missed. When an Israeli passenger and a crew member managed to get into the cockpit, they found that the Omani pilot was not sitting in the pilot's seat. He was standing over the controls and appeared to be trying to sabotage the controls and destroy the aircraft's control systems while attacking the brave Indian pilot. Let's be clear: this man wanted to bring down the aircraft. You cannot help but make the comparison between 9/11 and this attack,” Mencer told IANS.