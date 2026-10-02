/UAE official praises Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar after ‘terrorist act’

A senior UAE official has praised Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for his courage and professionalism during what he described as a “dangerous terrorist act” on Wednesday. Anwar Gargash, adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, said Machchhar showed courage and responsibility while facing a situation that could have resulted in a major disaster.
“The Indian pilot at 'Flydubai,' Smit Machchhar, deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” Gargash wrote on X.
Gargash also called for caution while assessing the incident and warned against drawing conclusions based on unverified theories.
“Far from the easy reduction of what happened or the adoption and promotion of conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism,” he added.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that a specialised team of public prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the incident and establish its circumstances and causes.
The ministry said UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies its flag. It added that UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they take place outside the country's territory.
The investigation will examine all aspects of the incident, including the motives involved and whether there was any link to terrorist activity or intent. Authorities will also look into whether the incident involved prior planning or direction.
The UAE also thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and for their handling of the incident, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister's spokesperson David Mencer said the attempt to bring down the Flydubai flight appeared similar to the September 11 attacks in the United States.
Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interview, Mencer alleged that an Israeli passenger and a crew member who entered the cockpit found the Omani pilot standing over the controls rather than sitting in the pilot's seat.
“That's what it certainly looks like. This could have been very similar to 9/11. There is a detail that may have been missed. When an Israeli passenger and a crew member managed to get into the cockpit, they found that the Omani pilot was not sitting in the pilot's seat. He was standing over the controls and appeared to be trying to sabotage the controls and destroy the aircraft's control systems while attacking the brave Indian pilot. Let's be clear: this man wanted to bring down the aircraft. You cannot help but make the comparison between 9/11 and this attack,” Mencer told IANS.
The incident remains under investigation by UAE authorities, who are examining its circumstances, motives and any possible links to terrorist activity or prior planning.
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