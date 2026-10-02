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Stranded in Dubai: How a midair cockpit crisis triggered a sudden ban on Israeli rescue flights

UAE withdraws approval for El Al rescue flights from Dubai after the Flydubai cockpit attack. Here is what changed and what travellers face now.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Stranded in Dubai: How a midair cockpit crisis triggered a sudden ban on Israeli rescue flights
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative image.

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Stranded in Dubai: How a midair cockpit crisis triggered a sudden ban on Israeli rescue flights
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