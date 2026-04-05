UAE pulls out of Rafale F5 co-funding deal, France faces financial burden – Why India could feel the heat

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stepped back from a proposed co-funding deal with France for the next-generation Rafale F5 fighter jet. Paris will now have to shoulder the programme’s financial burden alone. This unexpected move puts France in a challenging position and could affect its efforts to sell Rafale jets in the Gulf and beyond.

As an operator of the jets, India is also closely monitoring the development. The country is considering to buy more than 100 units, including the upcoming F5 variant.

France left to cover costs alone

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French publication La Tribune reported that Abu Dhabi decided not to participate in the funding agreement for the advanced Rafale F5 programme. France had sought financial support from the UAE to help develop the fighter jet, whose total estimated cost stands at 5 billion euros (approximately $5.7 billion).

Under the initial proposal, the UAE was expected to contribute more than 3.5 billion euros (around $4.03 billion), covering a significant portion of the project.

Negotiations between France and the UAE had already collapsed toward the end of last year. Tensions arose during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Abu Dhabi, derailing discussions and prompting the UAE to step back from the deal.

As a result, France’s ministry of defence will now fund the Rafale F5 programme entirely on its own. The costs are expected to be managed under a new military programming law, which the council of ministers is scheduled to review in early April.

The withdrawal of the UAE funding is set to increase pressure on France’s defense budget and could have downstream effects on production timelines.

Delivery timelines and upgrades could be affected

The added financial stress on France may delay F5 upgrades and aircraft deliveries. While there is no official confirmation as of now, the disruption could potentially affect Rafale deliveries to India, which is already operating the jets and considering to acquire more than 100 additional units, including the new F5 variant.

The Rafale F5 is built as a major upgrade to France’s main fighter jet fleet. It incorporates advanced technologies that enhance the aircraft’s performance in highly complex and intense combat scenarios. These upgrades position it among the world’s most capable jets. India could receive up to 24 F5 variants as part of its future acquisitions, with deliveries expected around 2030.

Features of the Rafale F5

The F5 variant will feature enhanced sensors, weapons and more secure communication systems. It will be equipped with an electronic warfare suite, latest jamming systems and anti-radiation weapons.

The aircraft is being modified to carry the Anglo-French Future Cruise Missile (FCM) and the Future Anti-Ship Missile (FASM). Its T-REX engine will deliver 20 percent more thrust than the existing M88-2 and enable it to carry hypersonic nuclear-capable guided missiles.

While the UAE’s decision leaves France with a heavier financial load, the country is committed to advancing the Rafale F5 programme. The next few years will be important for both France and potential Rafale buyers, including India, as the upgraded fighter jet takes form and structure.