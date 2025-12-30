UAE Secretly Backs Israel From Yemen To Somaliland – Is Abu Dhabi Betraying Muslim World?

New Delhi: Abu Dhabi is playing a game in the Gulf, projecting power and influence across the region while maintaining a low profile. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strengthened its partnership with Israel, a strategy that embeds Tel Aviv’s interests deep within fragile states. From southern Yemen to Somaliland and Sudan, the UAE’s actions increasingly resemble those of a regional proxy, which is silently advancing its agenda.

Southern Yemen has emerged as the centre of UAE influence. By supporting the Southern Transitional Council (STC), Abu Dhabi has gained control over important ports, islands and oil-rich territories along the Gulf of Aden. These locations have transformed from local assets into monitoring and intelligence hubs, with Israeli radar, drones and surveillance systems playing a pivotal role.

Instead of fostering unity between northern and southern Yemen, the UAE has turned the region into a kind of security laboratory. This has weakened Yemen’s sovereignty, leaving critical decisions guided more by external powers than by local institutions.

For ordinary Yemenis, this change means that their future is increasingly dictated by foreign actors rather than by their own government.

UAE’s Silent Endorsement To Somaliland

Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland drew criticism from Somalia, the African Union and several Arab nations. However, the UAE has remained silent. This stance effectively protects Israel from regional backlash while allowing Abu Dhabi to maintain and expand its influence.

The UAE has heavily invested in Somaliland’s Berbera port, an important location aligned with Israel’s strategic ambitions in the Red Sea. By not criticising Israel’s move, the UAE protects Israeli interests while reinforcing its own presence in a strategically vital region.

Sudan: Backing The RSF

In Sudan, the UAE’s proxy approach is evident through its support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group accused of committing human rights abuses.

Reports indicate that Abu Dhabi provides financial aid and weapons to the RSF, a move that aligns with Israel’s goals of securing Red Sea trade routes and weakening opposition forces.

Instead of promoting peace, the UAE is empowering a paramilitary faction to further destabilise Sudan and signal its role as a facilitator of proxy actions in support of Israel.

A Pattern Emerges

From military consolidation in southern Yemen to backing paramilitary forces in Sudan and staying silent over Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the UAE is advancing Israeli interests across the Gulf. These moves highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing influence and reveal how the Gulf nation is changing regional dynamics while keeping its strategic alliances under the radar.