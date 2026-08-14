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UAE seeks to placate Iran, releases $3 billion assets, 2 tonnes gold and 15 planes

The UAE also cleared the sale of 15 used passenger aircraft to Iranian airlines. Another 14 planes are reportedly due to arrive with help from Emirati companies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:20 AM IST
UAE seeks to placate Iran, releases $3 billion assets, 2 tonnes gold and 15 planes

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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