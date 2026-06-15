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UK announces social media ban for children under 16 - Which other countries have similar laws?

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the decision comes in consultation with thousands of parents and added that the government has not rushed into the decision and has looked carefully at the evidence, along with learning from other countries that are taking similar steps.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
UK announces social media ban for children under 16 - Which other countries have similar laws?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Magnific

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