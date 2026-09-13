Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /UK break-up fears grow as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland leaders plan referendum pact

UK break-up fears grow as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland leaders plan referendum pact

The issue gained further international attention after US President Donald Trump, during his visit to Dublin, said he would “love” to see a united Ireland and described reunification as something that could eventually happen.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
UK break-up fears grow as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland leaders plan referendum pact
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
3 days, 15 bilateral meetings: PM Modi’s diplomatic sprint at BRICS Summit 2026
2
3
4
5