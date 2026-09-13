/UK break-up fears grow as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland leaders plan referendum pact

Fears over the future of the United Kingdom are growing as the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland prepare to join forces in a fresh push for greater self-determination and the right to hold independence referendums.
The leaders are due to meet in Cardiff on Monday and are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding focused on constitutional change and closer cooperation. Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald is also expected to attend the summit, reported the Telegraph.
The meeting brings together Scottish First Minister John Swinney, Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, all of whom are associated with parties seeking major constitutional change.
The agreement is expected to call for the right of the nations to determine their futures through democratic means. It is also likely to cover cooperation on the economy, energy, Europe and international affairs.
The summit comes at a politically sensitive time for Westminster. Pro-independence parties strengthened their position in elections in Wales and Scotland, while Sinn Fein remains a major political force in Northern Ireland.
Plaid Cymru emerged as the largest party in the Welsh Senedd after May’s election, allowing Rhun ap Iorwerth to become first minister. In Scotland, the SNP remains the dominant political force, while Sinn Fein continues to hold a strong position in Northern Ireland.
For the first time, the devolved nations are being led by figures whose parties support independence or Irish reunification, creating an opportunity for coordinated pressure on Westminster.
Swinney has argued that the political shift shows the existing constitutional arrangement is under increasing strain. He has called for an agreed legal mechanism that would allow Scotland to hold another independence referendum.
However, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has sought to cool expectations. While he told MPs that another Scottish referendum could be considered if there were a “clear consensus” for one, he later said in a letter to Swinney that such a vote remained “off limits”.
The situation in Northern Ireland is governed by a different constitutional framework. Under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, a border poll can be held if it appears likely that a majority would favour leaving the UK and joining a united Ireland.
The issue gained further international attention after US President Donald Trump, during his visit to Dublin, said he would “love” to see a united Ireland and described reunification as something that could eventually happen.
The UK government’s position, however, remains that there is currently no clear public consensus in Northern Ireland for such a referendum.
The Cardiff meeting is therefore unlikely to result in an immediate break-up of the UK. Instead, it marks a more coordinated political campaign by nationalist and pro-independence forces seeking greater powers and, ultimately, the right to decide whether their nations remain part of the United Kingdom.
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