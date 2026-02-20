UK declines US request of using RAF base near Swindon for possible Iran strikes: Report

The UK government has reportedly rejected a US request to permit the use of British air bases for potential strikes on Iran, a move that may heighten friction over the planned handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration refused to allow American lon-range bombers to operate from RAF Fairford near Swindon, arguing that taking part in pre-emptive attacks on Iran could violate international law.

Meanwhile, the United States has increased its military deployment in the Middle East and is preparing contingency options for possible action against Iran.



The dispute is now linked to discussions about the future of the joint UK‑US base on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands, a strategically important facility considered vital for any long‑range military operations in the region.

US President Donald Trump publicly criticised the UK’s refusal to grant the United States greater access to British bases and cautioned against giving up control of the Chagos Islands.

On his Truth Social platform, he argued that Washington might still need to use the base on Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford in England “to counter a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime,” referring to Iran and suggesting such access was crucial for regional security.

Under existing treaties, US forces would only need to notify Britain before launching operations from Diego Garcia, but any use of RAF airfields would require explicit UK permission.

London’s hesitation to endorse a pre‑emptive strike reflects deep‑rooted caution within the government: UK policy, shaped by international law principles adopted after 2001, holds that a state can share liability for unlawful military action by an ally if it knowingly facilitates that action.

This is not the first time UK has declined such US request. The UK has previously refused to take part directly in US attacks on Iranian targets, instead restricting its role to defensive actions aimed at safeguarding British assets and supporting regional allies.