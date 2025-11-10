UK Graduate Visa Slashed: Indian Students Will Get Only 18 Months Work Permit After Degree From 2027

Washington: The United Kingdom has announced a major change to its post-study work visa, also known as the Graduate Route Visa. From January 1, 2027, international students completing their degrees at British universities will no longer get the previous two-year work permit. Instead, they will be allowed to stay and work for only 18 months.

The Graduate Route Visa allows international students to remain in the United Kingdom after completing their studies, gain professional work experience and contribute to the country’s economy. The British government has updated its official website to reflect this change.

Students who apply for the Graduate Route Visa before December 31, 2026, will still enjoy the full two-year work period. Those holding PhDs or other doctoral qualifications will continue to receive a three-year work permit, and the new rule will not affect them.

What Is The Graduate Visa; Who Can Apply?

The Graduate Route Visa is issued to students who have completed a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctoral degree at a UK university. Applicants must hold a valid Student or Tier 4 (General) visa at the time of application and must apply while still residing in the United Kingdom.

The university must confirm to the UK Home Office that the student has completed their course. The visa begins on the date it is approved and cannot be extended. Students wishing to stay longer will need to apply for other visa categories, such as the Skilled Worker Visa.

Application Process And Costs

Applications for the Graduate Route Visa are submitted online and must be made before the current visa expires. Students do not need to wait for graduation ceremonies or physical certificates. The visa application fee is 880 British pounds, along with an annual healthcare surcharge of 1,035 British pounds.

This change is expected to impact thousands of Indian students planning to gain post-study work experience in the United Kingdom. Many students and parents are now re-evaluating career and migration plans ahead of the 2027 implementation.