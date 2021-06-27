हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Britain

UK health department to investigate leaked footage of former minister Matt Hancock

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said that Britain's health ministry will investigate how the video footage of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media.

UK health department to investigate leaked footage of former minister Matt Hancock
Image credit: Pixabay

London: Britain`s health ministry will investigate how a recording of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media and forced his resignation, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday (June 27).

"It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording ... got out of the system," he told Sky News, adding that the ministry would be launching an internal investigation.

"What Matt did was wrong, he acknowledged that, it`s why he apologised immediately for his behaviour and acknowledged what he did was wrong and it`s ultimately why he`s taken the decision that his position was untenable and distracting from the wider work we all have to do ... to move out of the pandemic."

ALSO READ: UK health minister Matt Hancock resigns after breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing aide

