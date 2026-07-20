/UK maritime agency reports a vessel on fire off the coast of Oman

A commercial merchant vessel caught fire off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the incident occurred approximately eight nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, Oman. Military authorities are investigating the situation, and the official cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
The incident takes place amid a sharp increase in military tensions between the United States and Iran that has disrupted shipping in the vital region.
UKMTO WARNING 092-26— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) July 19, 2026
Click here to view the full product.https://t.co/JZo2iz2Fau#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/udoONPF2ce
On June 17, the US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding (MOU) intended to halt hostilities and establish a 60-day window for peace talks. However, the agreement has rapidly broken down over the past two weeks due to a series of direct military exchanges around the strategic waterway.
The breakdown escalated significantly following an attack on the container ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the vessel sustained severe engine room damage and caught fire, forcing the crew to abandon the ship. One Indian crew member went missing after an Iranian attack damaged the Cyprus-flagged container ship, causing engine room damage and fire. Most of the crew was rescued after abandoning ship.
In response to attacks on commercial shipping, the US military launched three rounds of retaliatory airstrikes, hitting roughly 140 Iranian military targets, including drone sites and coastal surveillance networks. Iran subsequently announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” demanding an end to US military operations in the area.
The closure and ongoing threat of strikes have created a severe standstill for commercial shipping. The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20 percent of the world’s petroleum transit, but tracking data indicate that standard commercial traffic has nearly stopped, with many captains choosing to delay voyages or turn back rather than enter the Gulf of Oman.
Maritime safety agencies continue to advise all vessels transiting the area to exercise extreme caution and immediately report any suspicious activity.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.