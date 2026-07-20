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UK maritime agency reports a vessel on fire off the coast of Oman

Amid recent escalations between the US and Iran, several commercial vessels have been targeted, the Cyprus-flagged M/V GFS Galaxy came under attack earlier this month leading to the loss of life of one Indian seafarer.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:40 AM IST
UK maritime agency reports a vessel on fire off the coast of Oman
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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