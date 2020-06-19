UK PM Boris Johnson and France President Emmanuel Macron's 'namaste' as they meet in London

As the world tries to get back on their feet after the severe effects of the coronavirus outbreak, world leaders during meetings are avoiding handshakes and are seen resorting to do a 'namaste'.

In a visit to the UK by French President Emmanuel Macron he is seen folding his hands together and taking a slight bow for a namaste as he greets Prime Minister Boris Johnson who in turn returns a namaste too.

They can be seen together outside the 10, Downing Street, doing a namaste as a greeting and standing for the press photographers while maintaining a suitable social distance.

The video has been shared in Twitter by UK PM Johnson.

WATCH:

Macron is in London to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic Charles de Gaulle's broadcast from London during World War Two, French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to London on Thursday.

The Frech leader said that when de Gaulle was exiled from France, the British monarchy became his refuge and he was treated like the legitimate Minister of France by Winston Churchill.

This will be Johnson and Macron's first major face-to-face meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.