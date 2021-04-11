हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prince Philip

UK PM Boris Johnson not to attend Prince Philip's funeral

UK prime minister is not going to attend the funeral of Prince Philip in order to give the place to a royal family member.

UK PM Boris Johnson not to attend Prince Philip&#039;s funeral

London: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend Prince Philip`s funeral, giving up his place for a royal family member.

The Hill reported that only 30 people will be allowed to attend Philip`s funeral next Saturday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson from the prime minister`s office said that Johnson "wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral," The Hill reported citing multiple reports.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace announced that the prince died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, where he and the queen have spent much of the last year during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister honored Philip after the news of the Duke of Edinburgh`s death, saying that he "earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth, and around the world. It was reported that Johnson said that the royal family lost "not just a much loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband, a proud and loving father, grandfather, and in recent years, great grandfather."

The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom also announced that it is suspending national campaigning until Tuesday and again next Saturday, the day of Philip's funeral. Prince Harry will travel from his home in the US to attend the memorial, although his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been advised not to travel by her physicians due to her pregnancy, as reported by The Hill.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prince PhilipPrince Philip deathBuckingham PalaceQueen Elizabeth IIUK PM Boris Johnson
Next
Story

21 miners trapped in China's Xinjiang coal mine, rescue operation on

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Kiska Bengal: Why politics on Cooch Behar violence?