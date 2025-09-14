British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday condemned the assaults on police during the far-right anti-immigration rally in central London, stressing that Britain is built on tolerance and diversity.

More than 100,000 people took part in the “Unite the Kingdom” march in central London on Saturday. The event was led by far-right anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson and saw chants of anti-immigration slogans and waves of nationalist flags. The demonstration turned violent when some of Robinson’s supporters clashed with police officers trying to separate them from counterprotesters. Police reinforcements equipped with helmets and riot shields were brought in to support over 1,000 officers already on duty.

According to the Metropolitan Police, 26 officers were injured during the unrest, including some seriously hurt after being punched, kicked, and hit by bottles. There were initially 25 arrests with more expected as investigations continue. About 5,000 counterprotesters staged a rival demonstration organized by the anti-racism group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR).