Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /UK PM Starmer to resign as early as Monday amid leadership buzz- Report

UK PM Starmer to resign as early as Monday amid leadership buzz- Report

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday, potentially including a timetable for his departure. However, a government source has pushed back on the claims.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
UK PM Starmer to resign as early as Monday amid leadership buzz- Report
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UK PM Starmer to resign as early as Monday amid leadership buzz- Report
UK Prime Minister4 min ago
2
Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma future4 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202613 min ago
4
Virat Kohli One8 event30 min ago
5
Father's Day 202642 min ago