/UK PM Starmer to resign as early as Monday amid leadership buzz- Report

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday, potentially including a timetable for his departure. However, a government source has pushed back on the claims.
According to a report in The Observer, Starmer is set for a resignation, although citing a government source, Reuters reported on Satrurdat that Starmer “remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.”
The pressure on Starmer has mounted significantly in recent months and intensified sharply after Labour rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday, a move that could allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge.
Citing The Observer, Reuters reported that Starmer had been discussing his future with his wife at the Chequers country residence before making a final decision.
Senior Labour figures were reportedly expecting a possible statement on his future as early as Monday.
A government source reiterated that the Prime Minister remains committed to his duties, in line with his earlier comments. On Friday, Starmer said he would fight any leadership challenge and urged Labour not to tear itself apart with infighting.
Despite leading Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, Starmer has faced growing internal dissent amid controversies and policy reversals that critics say have damaged public confidence in the government.
According to the report, more than 100 Labour MPs, roughly a quarter of the party’s parliamentary strength, have publicly called for him to either resign or set out a clear exit timeline.
The Observer reported that, following consultations with cabinet colleagues, advisers, donors, and trade union leaders, Starmer concluded his position had become untenable.
Within Labour circles, Andy Burnham is seen as a leading contender to succeed Starmer, either through a negotiated transition or a full leadership contest. Burnham recently secured a parliamentary seat after defeating a challenge linked to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
Other potential candidates include former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who has signalled he would be willing to run for the leadership.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.