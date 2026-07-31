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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks with PM Modi, discusses AI and Middle East situation

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed AI cooperation, the Middle East situation, and agreed to work together for de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks with PM Modi, discusses AI and Middle East situation
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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