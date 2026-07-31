/UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks with PM Modi, discusses AI and Middle East situation

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, during which the two leaders discussed cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and reviewed the evolving situation in the Middle East.
According to the information shared, the leaders agreed to work closely together towards de-escalation in the region and stressed the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. They emphasised the need to restore stability and ensure the smooth movement of maritime trade through the strategic waterway.
The conversation also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, with both sides expressing interest in expanding collaboration on AI.
Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Burnham agreed to remain in close contact on issues of mutual interest. They also agreed to meet in person at the earliest opportunity to further deepen cooperation and continue discussions on regional and global developments.
PM Modi also shared on X about his conversation with new UK Prime Minister.
Delighted to speak with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham. Congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026
We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy,…
PM Modi said, "We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people."
According to the UK Prime Minister's office, Andy Burnham began by reflecting on the strength of the UK-India partnership and the significant impact it has had on local communities across the UK.
"The Prime Minister set out his ambitions to further enhance the UK-India relationship, including through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and strong people-to-people links. The Prime Minister praised the contribution Indian communities in the UK make to the fabric of UK society, with Prime Minister Modi noting the links between the two leaders’ own home cities of Manchester and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, which he called the Manchester of India," read a statement issued by 10 Downing Street.
Burnham highlighted the significance of the recently implemented UK-India Free Trade Agreement, stating that it is expected to unlock new opportunities and deliver economic benefits for people in both countries.
"The Prime Minister set out his personal commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, and both leaders noted the potential to work together on cutting edge technology, such as AI. The two leaders then discussed the situation in the Middle East, agreeing to continue to work closely together towards deescalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders look forward to speaking again soon and meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," the statement added.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.