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  • /Keir Starmer steps down as UK Prime Minister, resigns as leader of Labour Party

Keir Starmer steps down as UK Prime Minister, resigns as leader of Labour Party

Keir Starmer's resignation came amid rising pressure within the Labour Party, which intensified after Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat last week. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Keir Starmer steps down as UK Prime Minister, resigns as leader of Labour Party
Image Credit: @Keir_Starmer/X

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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