/Keir Starmer steps down as UK Prime Minister, resigns as leader of Labour Party

“My party was finished, but we were considered to have a history that the majority of the general election, which alone made a landslide majority possible. But we proved those people wrong, because we changed our part, ripping out the poison about 70, restoring trust in their economy, defence, national security, and becoming a party that once again stood proudly with not against our national flag. The hard work of change was with a singular purpose, not power for powers safe, but to change Britain. For the better to build a fair country with dignity.”