The British government has reacted to the major security breach during Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's visit to London. Yesterday, when Dr Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House in London, Khalistani extremists tried to heckle him and one of them even ran in front of his car, triggering a major security breach. External Affairs Ministry of India condemned the incident and hours later, now the UK also issued a statement.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said that it strongly condemns the incident. "We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK. While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations," said the FCDO.

Earlier, India's MEA said, "We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations."

Pro-Khalistan protesters staged a demonstration outside Chatham House in London on Wednesday (UK local time), where External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was attending a discussion. Holding flags and loudspeakers, the demonstrators gathered outside the venue, chanting slogans as Jaishankar spoke inside.