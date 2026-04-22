UK reaffirms support for India on Pahalgam attack anniversary, pays tribute to victims

Reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with India on the first anniversary of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, the United Kingdom (UK) has paid solemn tribute to the innocent lives lost in the attack that struck a year ago.



In a post on X on Wednesday, the British High Commission in India noted that they "mark one year since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam." Reflecting on the impact of the incident, the diplomatic mission added, "We pay our respects to the victims, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected."

The statement further underlined the UK's long-standing position on global security and its partnership with India in combating extremist violence. Reaffirming this stance, the UK noted that it "condemns terrorism in all its forms" and remains "committed to working with partners to secure peace and security."



The message of support comes as part of a broader international remembrance of the victims of the April 22 attack, highlighting a collective commitment to regional stability and the shared fight against terror.



The nation remains mindful of the shock felt on April 22, 2025, when terrorists struck the tourist town in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.



In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later. As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor.



Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across the region. According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.



What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gujranwala.



Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10. Furthermore, Operation Mahadev was another big joint success of the Army and security forces last year, as they tracked down and eliminated three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.



Among non-military actions, India terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and all bilateral trade with Pakistan.