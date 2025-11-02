UK: Ten Injured, Nine Critical After Mass Stabbing On Train In Cambridgeshire

At least ten people were injured, including nine with critical wounds, following a mass stabbing aboard a train in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, British Transport Police (BTP) reported.

The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, led authorities to declare a major incident. Two suspects have been arrested, and Counter Terrorism Policing units are assisting with the investigation.

“Ten people have been taken to hospital after a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. A major incident has been declared, and Counter Terrorism Policing is supporting our investigation,” BTP stated on X.

According to the police, the attack occurred on the 6:25 PM (local time) service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross. Officers and emergency services responded swiftly after the train was stopped at Huntingdon station.

“We are currently attending an incident on a train to Huntingdon where several passengers were stabbed. Officers are on-site along with Cambridgeshire Police, and two people have been detained. Further updates will follow,” the BTP added.

BTP Chief Superintendent Chris Casey described the attack as “deeply shocking” and said his thoughts were with the victims and their families. He noted that the investigation is in its early stages and cautioned against speculation.

Police operations remain ongoing in the area, with cordons and road closures in place. Train services through the region have been suspended as officers continue their work.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “appalling,” expressing concern for those affected and appreciation for the emergency response teams. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also said she was “deeply saddened” and confirmed that she is receiving regular updates on the investigation.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area and rely on official updates as inquiries continue.

