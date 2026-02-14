Ukraine backs Iranian people after Zelenskyy meeting with exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

Ukrainian officials have reaffirmed their support for the Iranian people following Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting in Munich with exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, underscoring shared concerns about authoritarian regimes and regional security threats.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2026 in the German city, focused on the political situation in Iran, the needs of the Iranian people, and the broader implications of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow. According to a statement released after the talks, Ukraine emphasized its solidarity with the citizens of Iran who are advocating for democratic change and greater freedoms.

"I met with exiled Crown Prince of Iran Pahlavi Reza in Munich. Ukraine supports the Iranian people as they fight for their future; we also express our sympathy to all the victims of the Iranian regime," the statement read.

During their conversation, the two sides examined areas where the Iranian people require international backing. Particular attention was given to the importance of coordinated global pressure on Tehran. "During our conversation, we focused on the situation in Iran and the areas where the Iranian people need support. We discussed the importance of strengthening sanctions against the Iranian regime and other dictatorial regimes," the statement continued.

A central theme of the meeting was the growing military cooperation between Russia and Iran. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying unmanned aerial vehicles—commonly known as "shaheds"—to Moscow for use in its war against Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities say these drones have been deployed in attacks on civilian infrastructure, contributing to casualties and widespread damage.

"We condemned the cooperation between Russia and Iran, in particular the supply of 'shaheds' by the Iranian regime to Russia and the granting of licenses for their production. Such a partnership poses a real threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire region," the statement said.

Ukraine has argued that Iran's involvement in supporting Russia's military campaign extends the conflict's impact beyond Eastern Europe and raises broader security concerns. Officials maintain that closer coordination among democratic nations is necessary to counter such alliances.

The meeting concluded with expressions of mutual support. "I thank the Crown Prince of Iran for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity. It is vital to make every effort to protect human lives. Ukraine is ready to help on its part," the statement added.

Reza Pahlavi, who has lived in exile for decades following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, has been an outspoken critic of the current Iranian government and has voiced support for democratic movements inside the country. The Munich talks signal Kyiv's intent to build bridges with opposition figures abroad while reinforcing its stance against regimes it views as complicit in aggression.

As the war in Ukraine continues and unrest periodically surfaces in Iran, the meeting highlights the increasingly interconnected nature of geopolitical struggles and the alliances forming in response.