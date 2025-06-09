Ukraine Blows Up Russia’s Rs 700 Cr Warbird; Zelensky Sends Su-35 To Hell

New Delhi: Ukraine has claimed that it shot down one of Russia’s most advanced and expensive fighter jets. The Ukrainian Air Force said the Russian Su-35 was destroyed near Kursk, a region inside Russian territory. The cost of this jet is said to be around Rs 700 crore (about $90 million). Moscow has not confirmed the loss.

According to Ukraine, the Su-35 was taken down near the Russian border region of Kursk. The area has become a flashpoint in recent months, with Ukraine stepping up cross-border aerial strikes and drone incursions.

The Ukrainian Air Force called it a successful operation. The jet was reportedly hit during a mission early Saturday morning. A statement posted on Telegram said the strike happened in the “Kursk direction”. A video released by Ukraine shows a jet in flames, believed to be the Su-35. It is not clear if it was recorded by a drone or another fighter jet. Independent sources have not verified the video yet.

The Su-35 is one of the top combat aircraft of Russia. It is 4th-generation multi-role fighter and is designed for air dominance and long-range strikes. Developed by Russia’s Sukhoi, it is an upgraded version of the Su-27. The jet is known for its advanced weapons systems, agility and speed. Valued at around $90 million (Rs 700 crore), it is one the costliest aerial assets of Russia.

This is considered to be one of the deadliest aerial strike by Ukraine in weeks. And if the claim turns out to be true, the loss of Su-35 would mark a major tactical success.

Why does it matter?

The reported downing comes amid Ukraine’s growing strategy of striking targets inside Russian territory, a tactic meant to rattle Moscow’s sense of security. The airstrike came just days after Ukraine carried out drone attacks on several Russian airbases under its “Spiderweb” operation. In those strikes, strategic bombers like Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 were damaged.

Ukraine has launched over 117 drones inside Russia so far. At least 40 Russian aircraft have reportedly been hit the operations. These attacks aim to limit Russia’s ability to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and degrade its air superiority.

Ukraine’s General Staff also made another bold claim. Since the full-scale war began in February 2022, it says Ukrainian forces have shot down 414 Russian planes. Military experts believe these tactics are shifting the dynamics of the war, especially in contested airspace.

So far, Russia has not responded officially to the Su-35 incident. Confirmation of the shootdown remains unclear. However, if Ukraine’s claim is accurate, it marks a major success in its defensive campaign and a serious setback for Moscow’s air dominance.